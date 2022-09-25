Justin Fields start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will welcome the Houston Texans for their Week 3 matchup on Sunday, giving Justin Fields an opportunity to bounce back after Sunday night’s loss to their NFC North rival. Fields has largely struggled from a fantasy football lens through the first two weeks of the season. Is there a chance that he could bounce back on Sunday and warrant a start among fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

Fields has posted back-to-back subpar fantasy performances through the first two weeks of the season, which could be a telling sign of what to expect on a weekly basis. He finished with 13.64 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and just 8.8 points in Week 2, and it’s hard to imagine that number jumps up significantly on Sunday. While the season opener performance against the San Francisco 49ers could be attributed to the terrible weather at Soldier Field, last Sunday night’s loss to the Green Bay Packers illustrated the limited weapons Fields has around him.

To make matters more complicated, he’ll be going up against a Texans defense that has fared relatively well. The Texans are tied for fifth place in surrendering the fewest passing touchdowns per game (1.0), and their defense has given up the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks (13.2). Chicago may be at home in Week 3, but Lovie Smith has Houston’s defense stepping up to the challenge through the start of the season.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Unless you’re in a deep league that necessitates looking for any and all options at quarterback, Fields is a sit this week. Many already assumed that the Bears' offense would be hindered by lack of talent, and Fields’ minimal fantasy output through the first two weeks has justified that belief. The Texans defense should also make it difficult for Fields and Chicago’s offense to move the chains in Week 3, further limiting his fantasy ceiling on Sunday.