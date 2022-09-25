David Montgomery start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will look to steer their season back on track as they face the Houston Texans in Week 3. Running back David Montgomery has been one of a few bright spots in a Bears offense that is largely devoid of talent, and that only makes him a worthwhile play among fantasy lineups. Ahead of a favorable matchup on Sunday, we break down whether Montgomery is a start or sit in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

After posting an 8.0 PPR fantasy performance in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, in a game where the torrid conditions clearly were a factor, Montgomery bounced back in full for Week 2. The Bears running back finished with 15.6 PPR fantasy points against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, in which he finished with 122 rushing yards on 15 carries. Montgomery also added two catches for 14 receiving yards. The Bears offense may be limited regarding talent, but Montgomery continues to be a workhorse and a viable fantasy football option.

He’ll have the benefit of the doubt with the Texans on deck for Week 3, and through the start of the season, Houston’s defense has been favorable to opposing running backs. The Texans have given up the third-most rushing yards per game (163.0) and have surrendered the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs (21.4). If Chicago wants to win this game on Sunday, they’d be smart to build their offensive game plan around the ground game and delegate a hefty amount of carries to Montgomery.

Start or sit in Week 3?

The favorable matchup on deck and the increased workload for Montgomery make him a confident start in Week 3. He out carried Khalil Herbert 15-to-4 in Week 2, leaving no doubt as to who leads the backfield for Chicago. With Houston surprisingly capable of defending the pass, look for the Bears to opt for the ground game, which only heightens Montgomery’s fantasy ceiling this week.