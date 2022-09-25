Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears have largely opted to run the ball through the first two weeks of the season, and now they will bring that strategy against the Houston Texans in Week 3. The strategy has some detriments to the receiving corps, including Darnell Mooney. With a limited number of targets going his way early on, we’re assessing whether he’s a start or sit for fantasy managers this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

The Bears have seen their receiving corps decimated by injuries to the likes of N’Keal Harry, which in theory should open up more opportunities to others like Mooney. But through the first two weeks of the season, Mooney has finished with 1.8 PPR fantasy points and 0.6 fantasy points respectively. The lack of receiving yards is one thing, but a lack of targets is more concerning. The Bears receiver hauled in just one catch on three receiving yards in Week 1, while finishing with the same number of receptions on just two targets in Week 2, with a loss of yardage.

Mooney is listed atop the receiving depth chart for Chicago, but perhaps his lack of looks isn’t so much a knock on his ability but more so this passing offense. Justin Fields ranks 33rd among quarterbacks with a total of 28 pass attempts through two weeks. Although the torrid conditions in Week 1 likely are a factor in the total volume, Chicago ran the ball more (27 rush attempts) as opposed to throwing downfield (11 pass attempts) in Week 2. The lack of throwing attempts only hampers the fantasy outlook for Mooney.

Start or sit in Week 3?

If you’ve been hoping to see a breakout from Mooney through the first two weeks of the season, chances are you’ll have to wait another week. The lack of targets for Mooney is one thing, but the fact that Chicago has opted for the run game over the passing game early into the season should be more telling. Until Mooney’s targets start to increase to a respectable volume, he’s a sit for fantasy managers heading into Week 3.