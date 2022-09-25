Equanimeous St. Brown start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will look to go above .500 as they welcome the Houston Texans in Week 3, and they will likely try and get the win through the ground game. Bears receivers have seen little opportunities to make plays through the air in the first two weeks, and the statement rings true for Equanimeous St. Brown. Ahead of his matchup with Houston’s defense on Sunday, we assess whether he’s worth a start for fantasy managers this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Equanimeous St. Brown

In playing within an offense that has made no secret of leaning into the running game, St. Brown has totaled 8.8 PPR fantasy points and 5.9 fantasy points through the first two weeks of the season. He’s seen limited targets in back-to-back games, although he saw an increase in looks with four targets Sunday night, an increase from his three targets in Week 1. St. Brown has accumulated 57 receiving yards over two weeks, which isn’t necessarily a knock on his ability given the lack of snaps that Justin Fields sees in the pocket.

In Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, Fields threw the ball just 11 times on the night, well below the 27 rushing attempts given to the Bears backfield. Although their Week 3 opponent in the Texans has been favorable to opposing receivers, they’ve been just as accommodating to opposing running backs. With the latter likely playing into Chicago’s strengths, don’t be surprised to see another heavy discrepancy between pass attempts and rush attempts leaning into the latter’s favor.

Start or sit in Week 3?

With a total of just seven targets through two weeks, it’s hard to make any credible case for St. Brown to start in fantasy lineups. Furthering the pessimism should be Chicago’s noted favoritism towards running the ball versus throwing it. No Bears receiver has made the case as a viable fantasy option to date, which means St. Brown is a sit in Week 3.