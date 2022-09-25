Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears face the Houston Texans in Week 3 but the viable fantasy options are slim pickings heading into Sunday’s matchup. Granted, Chicago has been decimated with injuries to their receiving corps, but their volume of passing attempts has undoubtedly had an effect on the likes of Cole Kmet. With Houston on deck for Week 3, we break down the matchup and advise whether the Bears' tight end is a start or sit this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

There really isn’t too much to assess from Kmet’s fantasy performance through two weeks. He’s seen just two targets in the same timespan and has not hauled in any catches for yardage. Granted, it’s not all his fault when the team opts to run the ball heavily as opposed to stretching the field through the air. In the first two weeks of the season, Justin Fields has just 28 pass attempts and in last week’s game versus the Green Bay Packers, the Bears had more rushing attempts (27) versus pass attempts (11).

Fields’ 28 pass attempts are fewer than some quarterbacks’ total completions through two weeks, and that notable stat should be a sign of the Bears’ fantasy football outlook this season. Simply put, the uncertainty in regards to passing volume makes any Chicago receiver an unviable fantasy option until we see otherwise. No matter if the opposing defense offers upside, it’s all for naught if the Bears openly choose not to throw the ball with Fields.

Start or sit in Week 3?

The factors at play make this an easy choice: Kmet is a sit for Week 3. Fantasy managers can also take an extra step further and assess whether Kmet is worthy of a roster spot given his volume of targets through the first two weeks. He’s a sit against the Texans and if you haven’t started looking already, feel free to scout the waiver wire for his replacement.