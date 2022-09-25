NASCAR playoff standings: Who leads playoff race after EchoPark Automotive 500? Who won the race?

The NASCAR Cup Series opened its second round of races on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway and Tyler Reddick took home the checkered flag. Reddick finished 1.19 seconds ahead of Joey Logano at the EchoPark Automotive 500.

Reddick did not make it into the round of 12, but a win is always valuable to any drtiver. Logano is right in the thick of the playoff race and moves into first place in the standings with his second place showing. Nobody clinched a spot in the next round following this race.

There are two races remaining in this round and the top eight ahead of next weekend’s race at Talladega includes the following: