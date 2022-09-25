Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs look to maintain their winning ways against the 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. We’re here to break down what to consider with Mecole Hardman in Week 3 fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

A de facto backup plan to Tyreek Hill over the past three seasons, Hardman finally gets the chance to establish himself as a more featured weapon in 2022. Along with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Hardman will serve as a vertical stretch for the Chiefs offense this season.

The volume numbers haven’t materialized for Hardman so far but the ancillary numbers suggest a breakthrough could lie ahead. The wideout’s average depth of target currently sits at 13.2, the highest such mark of his career. The Chiefs haven’t needed many deep shots through two weeks, but that time will come. Hardman seems the most likely recipient at this stage of those opportunities.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Start Mecole Hardman as a FLEX.