Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Undefeated through two weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to take on the struggling Indianapolis Colts. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is someone fantasy managers will be considering for Week 3, particularly in deeper leagues.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

After losing Tyreek Hill in a headline-grabbing trade during the offseason, the Chiefs attempted to replicate some of the lost verticality with the addition of Valdes-Scantling. During his four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Valdes-Scantling regularly got behind the defense to deliver long receptions. He led the NFL in yards per reception in 2020 among official qualifiers.

So far, he hasn’t delivered that kind of production for the Chiefs. Through two weeks, he has only turned six of his 11 targets into receptions and none for more than 17 yards.

Kansas City’s opponent on Sunday might make things harder in the short run, however. They’ve yielded just 273 combined receiving yards to wideouts this season. Smith-Schuster could manage a touchdown, probably his best path to a successful outing. His average depth of target comes in at 8.7 yards, less than half the 17.9 he posted last season and the lowest such figure of his career.

Obviously, that can change given the limited sample size. But until fantasy managers see MVS used as a deep threat consistently, they should feel weary about starting him.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Sit Marquez Valdes-Scantling.