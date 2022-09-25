JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs look to maintain their unblemished record during Sunday’s tilt with the Indianapolis Colts. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and we’re here to break down JuJu Smith-Schuster’s fantasy value this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Chiefs made waves for trading All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill, and not without good reason. Hill had given the offense an unmatched element of verticality during his time in Kansas City and had developed into one of the more complete pass catchers in the NFL. In an effort to replace Hill’s lost production, the team added several weapons, including the veteran Smith-Schuster.

Early in the process, Smith-Schuster looks like a smart signing. In the opener, he turned six of his eight targets into receptions totaling 79 yards, the most of any of the Chiefs wideouts that game. He saw fewer opportunities this past weekend, though that shouldn’t put too much of a damper on his production ceiling moving forward.

Kansas City’s opponent on Sunday might make things harder in the short run, however. They’ve yielded just 273 combined receiving yards to wideouts this season. Smith-Schuster could manage a touchdown, probably his best path to a successful outing.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Start JuJu Smith-Schuster as a FLEX.