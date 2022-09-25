Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The 0-2 Kansas City Chiefs look to stay undefeated against the stumbling Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Isiah Pacheco will look for work alongside Clyde Edwards-Helaire. We’re here to break down his value in Week 3 fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

A seventh-round pick that emerged as a possible weapon for the Chiefs offense, Pacheco offers size (5-foot-11, 215 pounds) that the team’s other featured running backs lack. Perhaps for that reason, the rookie saw 12 carries in the season opener, turning them into 62 yards and a touchdown. He also added another score on kickoffs where he serves as the primary return man.

But while Pacheco already has two touchdowns in his young career, touches remain elusive for him. He saw just two carries in Week 2 and didn’t register a return on kickoffs. While he could and probably should see more action in future games, fantasy managers can’t bank on him doing so regularly until further notice.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Sit Isiah Pacheco.