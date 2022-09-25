Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Off to a hot start, the Kansas City Chiefs look to continue their success against the struggling Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. We’ll break down the fantasy potential of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and whether or not you should slot him in your lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

After failing to meet the expectations of fantasy managers over the past two seasons, Edwards-Helaire has delivered back-to-back strong outings this season. The former first-round pick has seen double-digit touches each week and reached the end zone twice already. Edwards-Helaire scored just six total touchdowns a year ago and five the season before that.

Sunday’s matchup with the Colts could yield another productive showing for the third-year running back. Indianapolis has given up 240 yards from scrimmage to running backs so far in 2022 and has allowed a touchdown to the position as well. Edwards-Helaire probably won’t see significantly more touches in this matchup as he has in weeks prior, but he should still have enough opportunities to deliver in fantasy.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Start Clyde Edwards-Helaire as an RB2.