Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

After yet another disheartening loss in Jacksonville, the Indianapolis Colts look to bounce back and notch their first win of the season during this Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Matt Ryan returns for fantasy managers to consider as their signal-caller.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Matt Ryan

No one in Indy should hit the panic button after two games, but the early results don’t look promising for Ryan and the Colts offense. The former MVP had a ho-hum performance in the season opener (352 yards, one touchdown, and one interception) and a disastrous outing this past weekend (less than 200 yards, no scores, and three picks). After a season with Carson Wentz under center, things haven’t improved thus far with Ryan at the controls.

Granted, the Chiefs have given quarterbacks plenty of chances to deliver. Only six teams have yielded more fantasy points to quarterbacks entering Week 3. That said, Kansas City has faced Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert so far, both far superior signal-callers to Ryan at this stage.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Sit Matt Ryan.