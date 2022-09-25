Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Still in search of the first win of the season, the Indianapolis Colts host the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. We’ll break down what to do with running back Nyheim Hines in your Week 3 fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Despite the addition of quarterback Matt Ryan this offseason, the Colts offense remains centered on the ground attack. Understandably, that means far more work for All-Pro rusher Jonathan Taylor than for Hines, the versatile veteran reserve.

Through two weeks, Hines has amassed just 14 touches, less than a third of that given to Taylor. That shouldn't come as a surprise, but Hines can still have value in fantasy given the right kinds of touches in the right situations. So far, the Colts haven’t produced those opportunities for anyone, least of all their ancillary weapons.

But given that most of Hines’ damage has come as a receiver, Sunday’s matchup with the Chiefs has some upside. Only 10 defenses have allowed more points to running backs than Kansas City’s, which has given up a total of 20 receptions and 127 receiving yards to running backs. Still, until Indy demonstrates the ability to move the ball consistently in any way, putting faith in Hines’ output seems too risky.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Sit Nyheim Hines.