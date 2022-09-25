Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Week 3 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, September 25. The woeful Indianapolis Colts will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Matt Ryan experiment hasn’t gone the way the Colts had intended, as they are off to an 0-2 start. Ryan isn’t spreading the ball around to the Indy pass catchers outside of Michael Pittman Jr., which affects the potential fantasy output of his teammates.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Parris Campbell

Campbell had a prime opportunity for a solid fantasy week against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Pittman Jr. missed the game with an injury, but Campbell didn't take advantage. He only had two targets and didn't catch either one. With more opportunity, he couldn't deliver and has essentially lost all fantasy football relevance. Pittman Jr. should be back this week, relegating Campbell further down the depth chart.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Sit Campbell in Week 3. Even though the Colts will likely play from behind in this game, giving more passing opportunities for Ryan, Campbell still doesn't have value this week.