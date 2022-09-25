Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts are off to an 0-2 start this year. On Sunday, September 25 they will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Matt Ryan isn’t adjusting well to his new team. The team took the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and they were also shut out. While touchdowns aren’t necessarily required for fantasy football success, they certainly help. Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox had a good opportunity to perform last week with star wideout Michael Pittman Jr. missing the game, but it didn't happen.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox

Alie-Cox’s lack of involvement in the passing game is a concern. Even missing a big piece of their offense last week, he wasn’t able to get more involved in the offense. Alie-Cox only saw three targets in the game and brought in one of them for nine measly yards. Ryan has supported a fantasy-relevant tight end before, so there was hope that Alie-Cox could be the next, but it just hasn't panned out.

Start or sit in Week 3?

The Chiefs are giving up the 11th most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, so that is at least a good matchup. Ryan just hasn't inspired confidence for Colts players not named Pittman or Jonathan Taylor. If you are desperate at the position, you could trot out Alie-Cox, but otherwise, you should sit him this week.