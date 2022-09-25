Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers are back in the Jimmy Garoppolo Zone. The team attempted to move on from Garoppolo over the recent offseason as they transitioned to second-year quarterback Trey Lance, but the inability to trade him and the decision to not release him has officially paid dividends.

Lance broke his ankle in Week 2 against the Seahawks and is out for the rest of the season following surgery. Garoppolo replaced him and and helped guide the 49ers to victory, completing 13 of 21 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, while adding in a QB sneak for a touchdown late. He’ll make his first start of the season in Week 3 when the 49ers travel to Denver for Sunday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo has never been a big fantasy option, sufficing primarily as a bye week fill-in for deeper leagues. His value to the 49ers is the higher floor he provides, as opposed to a higher ceiling. He averaged 15.2 points per game last season in standard QB leagues, which ranked 17th overall. His best performance last season was a 27.3 point effort against the Bears in Week 8, which came in part thanks to a pair of rushing touchdowns. His next two best performances were 20.3 points against the Cardinals in Week 9 and 20.1 against the Bengals in Week 14, both of which involved a pair of passing touchdowns.

This week, he faces a Broncos defense that gave up 195 yards and two touchdowns to Geno Smith in Week 1 and then 177 yards and no touchdowns to Davis Mills in Week 2. It’s a solid defense, but it has also benefited playing less than stellar quarterbacks. Garoppolo is not a huge step up, but his floor is higher than Smith and Mills.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Sit Garoppolo outside of two QB leagues. He’ll offer some value this season, but this is not the week to play him.