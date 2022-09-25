Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The 49ers head to Denver to face the Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, and they’ve seen some notable roster churn. Starting quarterback Trey Lance broke his ankle in Week 2 and has been replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo. In the backfield, Elijah Mitchell sprained his MCL in Week 1 and rookie reserve Tyrion Davis-Price suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2.

The 49ers promoted Marlon Mack from the practice and he joins Jordan Mason in the backfield behind starter Jeff Wilson.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Jeff Wilson

In his first game as the starter, Wilson had 18 carries for 84 yards while Davis-Price had 14 for 33 yards. Deebo Samuel had four carries and Kyle Juszczyk had two more. The 49ers finished with 45 carries against Seattle last week, so there was plenty of work to go around.

The 49ers offense is changing with Garoppolo replacing Lance, and one has to wonder if we’ll see quite that many carries against a struggling Broncos team. Denver gave up 76 yards on 19 carries in Week 1 against Seattle and 80 yards on 18 carries in Week 2 against Houston.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Wilson is worth starting as a solid RB2 with some RB1 upside. Don’t worry about the work Mack and Mason might receive behind him. Wilson will provide sufficient volume.