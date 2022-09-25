Jordan Mason, Marlon Mack start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers have seen their offensive backfield decimated by injuries. In Week 1, running back Elijah Mitchell suffered an MCL injury and will miss two months. In Week 2, new backup Tyrion Davis-Price suffered a high ankle sprain and quarterback Trey Lance suffered a broken ankle. TDP will miss several weeks while Lance is done for the season.

The 49ers promoted Marlon Mack from their practice squad on Tuesday and he joins Jordan Mason behind Jeff Wilson on the depth chart. The 49ers head to Denver in Week 3 to face the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RBs Jordan Mason, Marlon Mack

Last week against Seattle, Wilson had 19 carries (and two receptions) and Davis-Price had 14 carries. Wilson finished with 84 yards while Davis-Price had only 33. Regardless of the yards, that suggests a big opportunity for Wilson’s backup. Mason is a rookie while the recently promoted Mack is a veteran. It would seem likely Mack has an edge, but it’s a toss-up for the time being.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Sit both running backs. They’re valuable stashes in case Wilson gets hurt, but neither offers enough to start outside of the deepest of dynasty leagues.