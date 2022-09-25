Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers face the Denver Broncos in Week 3 of the season with a whole lot of change afoot on the roster. The team lost quarterback Trey Lance to a broken ankle during last week’s game against the Seahawks and Jimmy Garoppolo returned to the lineup. After an offseason of questions about his future, he’ll be a starter once again in Week 3.

Another notable adjustment we could see to the roster on Sunday Night Football is the return of George Kittle. He’s listed as questionable for the game, but has made progress and is expected to make his season debut.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

A week after catching two of three targets for 40 yards, Aiyuk led the team with five receptions on eight targets for 63 yards. That’s a positive trend, but one has to wonder what Kittle’s return could mean for his workload. Kittle, Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel will generally be among the team’s top three pass catchers, but it could prove a bit unpredictable week in and week out.

The Broncos have done a fairly solid job of containing passing attacks to a certain degree the first two weeks. Garoppolo raises the floor for the 49ers offense, but he also lowers the ceiling compared to Lance’s upside.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Aiyuk is a solid PPR flex option and a decent standard flex option, particularly if Kittle is at all limited. Kyle Shanahan said Kittle would have no restrictions on playing time, but one has to wonder if he is completely 100%. Regardless, Aiyuk’s got solid upside, but it’s probably better to lower expectations a bit with Kittle back in the fold.