George Kittle start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers will get a key weapon back in Week 3 when they face the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Tight end George Kittle was removed from the team’s final injury report and head coach Kyle Shanahan said he will face no limitations. Kittle was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but a full participant on Friday. This will mark his 2022 debut.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

Kittle probably is not entirely 100%, but even a 99% or 95% Kittle is better than most other tight ends. ESPN currently projects him as the fourth highest scoring tight end in Week 3, behind Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and Darren Waller.

A year ago, Kittle had an up-and-down season, finishing his regular season with 71 receptions for 910 yards and six touchdowns. He missed three games across the team’s bye week with a calf injury, and injuries remain a concern. He’s as physical as they come at the tight end position, and that will continue raising injury concerns. That being said, when he’s active, his upside is as high as any tight end in the league.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Start in all formats.