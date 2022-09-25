Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The results have been hit and miss when it comes to quarterbacks that have given the ball to a new quarterback this year. The Denver Broncos sent a lucrative trade package to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson and signed him to a big extension in the 2022 offseason. The team is 1-1 through two games but were barely able to squeak out a 16-9 victory against the Houston Texans last week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Wilson ranks as the overall QB20 heading into this week. He finished as the QB14 in Week 1 and then QB24 against the Texans last week. While he threw for 340 yards in the first week, he only had one touchdown. He isn’t turning the ball over a lot, but he just isn't finding the end zone. When he has Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon around him, the touchdowns have to come at some point ... right?

Start or sit in Week 3?

This one comes down to whether or not you have a better option on the bench. If your main QB is Wilson, then you likely need to roll with him against a tough San Francisco 49ers defense. Personally, I like Derek Carr more this week if you have him available. If you have Wilson as your only option, then start him and hope for the best. If you have, say Carr, Kirk Cousins or Matthew Stafford, start them instead.