Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos have scored 16 points in each of the first two games of the 2022-23 season with new star Russell Wilson under center. As the passing attack continues to struggle, so does the Broncos backfield. Melvin Gordon has picked up 105 yards on 22 carries in the timeshare with Javonte Williams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon comes into Week 3 as the overall RB38 in half-PPR formats, and is averaging 5.2 fantasy points per game.

Neither Gordon or Williams has managed to score a touchdown thus far, and it appears that until Denver starts running the football more efficiently out of the gate, it’s going to keep a cap on both RBs’ overall potential throughout the season.

Start or sit in Week 3?

The San Francisco 49ers’ defense is going to be another daunting test for Gordon in Week 3. The 29-year-old runner/receiver threat will hope to eclipse 75 total yards for the first time this season, but that could be a longshot against a team that allows 2.6 YPC and 67.5 rushing yards per contest. Gordon is worthy of RB3/flex consideration in deeper leagues, but expectations should be lowered while the Broncos work through the kinks in their offense.