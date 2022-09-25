Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos narrowly escaped an 0-2 start to the 2022-23 NFL season by capping off a 16-9 victory over the Houston Texans last Sunday. Jerry Jeudy was brought back to earth after his stellar Week 1 performance, The 23-year-old receiver finished with one catch on three targets for 11 yards in Week 2. His status is in doubt for the Broncos’ upcoming matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Before Jeudy left last Sunday’s game because of a sternum injury, he was already on pace to match his seven-target, 102 yards, one TD performance from Week 1. He still has the 39th-best fantasy scoring out of any NFL receiver.

As far as Jeudy’s status for the next game against San Francisco, he missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. Fantasy managers might need to scope out their bench wideouts, or the waiver wire for at least a fill-in for a week.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Closely monitor reports on Jeudy’s status leading up to Sunday Night Football, but it may be wise to play it safe and insert another option to avoid a total dud if he doesn’t suit up.