Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Coming in as the overall WR19 in fantasy football, Courtland Sutton is making the most of his opportunities, despite the Denver Broncos’ recent hurdles to put points on the scoreboard. Sutton gets the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, whose secondary unit has allowed only 142.5 yards through the air.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

It appears that Sutton is still pegged as Denver’s No. 1 wideout, and should have plenty of opportunities on Sunday Night Football if Jerry Jeudy is sidelined. Sutton’s target volume was substantial in and of itself, but the fifth year pass catcher hasn’t even seen the end zone in the 2022-23 campaign, so we can look for his promising 10.0 fantasy points per game to only shoot up.

Sutton has hauled in at least four receptions on seven targets for 70+ yards in his first two appearances. Even with a stout 49ers secondary standing in his way, Sutton will have one of the highest floors of any fantasy player in Week 3.

Start or sit in Week 3?

START HIM as a high-end WR2 with touchdown upside.