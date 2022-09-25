Albert Okwuegbunam start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

As Jerry Jeudy’s status remains in question, the Denver Broncos will be looking for someone to step up behind Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton in the passing game. Albert Okwuegbunam might be next in line against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Okwuegbunam is off to a rough start amongst tight ends so far this season. He’s the overall TE23 in fantasy football with a measly 3.3 fantasy points in 2022.

The third-year pass catcher came into Broncos’ new campaign as the primary weapon on the depth chart at the position, but that hasn’t played out as such. While we’re all currently flummoxed by the offensive system in Denver, most of the fault is also on Russell Wilson. When will the $245 million QB figure out how to maximize his offense once again like he did for the first 10 years of his career in a Seattle Seahawks uniform? Perhaps we start to see the tight end getting more involved during primetime action on Sunday night.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Okwuegbunam is a low-end dart throw against a 49ers defense that has been brutal to tight ends this season.