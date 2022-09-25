Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will look to get their first win of the season against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. Running back Tyler Allgeier, drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, made his regular season debut last week and saw a decent volume of usage in the contest. After his first regular-season action we break down his upcoming opponent and decide whether he’s a start or sit for fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier made his career regular season debut last week against the Los Angeles Rams, totaling 10 carries for 30 yards and a total of 3.0 PPR fantasy points. It was nice to see the rookie make his start and contribute in the backfield, but it did come against a capable Rams defense on the road. Additionally, his 10 carries matched the volume that Cordarrelle Patterson saw, and he is the clear-cut RB1 in Atlanta. The game plan may have necessitated a running back by-committee approach, but it’s hard to assume that Allgeier will compete for the larger share of carries with Patterson atop the depth chart.

Seattle’s defense has surrendered the eighth-most rushing yards per game through two weeks with 146.0 yards on average, which is a potential silver lining when assessing Allgeier’s chances for success. Red zone scoring opportunities could be the x-factor on a weekly basis to determine Allgeier’s ceiling, but for now, it’s clear that his volume of carries on a consistent basis is still unknown.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Allgeier is a sit in Week 3 due to the uncertainty around his volume of touches. After all, he only just made his season debut and while the 10 carries were promising, his 3.0 yards per carry leaves much to be desired. He’s a sit this week but could be worth a spot on benches as you monitor his usage for the rest of the season.