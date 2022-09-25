Drake London start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 as rising rookie receiver Drake London will look to remain a focal point in Atlanta’s passing game. Through two weeks he’s been the clear favorite target through the air, and with strong back-to-back fantasy performances, we assess whether he’s a start or sit this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

It’s only been two weeks and London is quickly making the case as an every-week start option in fantasy lineups. He’s accumulated 37.0 PPR fantasy points in the past two games, and that included a 24.6 fantasy performance last week against a formidable Los Angels Rams defense. Now London has the Seahawks secondary on deck, who have surrendered an average of 20.7 fantasy points per game to receivers, and rank 26th in passing yards per game surrendered with 257.0.

Last week it was abundantly clear that London is Marcus Mariota’s go-to target through the air, as the rookie had a team-high 12 targets in Week 2. The next highest was KhaDarel Hodge and Kyle Pitts with just three targets each. On the season London has a team-high 19 targets which is a step above Pitts with 10 targets so far, so there is increasing confidence that London should see a sufficient number of opportunities on a weekly basis, no matter the opponent.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Drake is a borderline every-week start, and the same logic applies heading into his matchup with the Seahawks. While many pegged Pitts as the go-to receiving option, London continues to surpass expectations as he commands the majority of the target share. Fire him up as a starter for Sunday, and there’s a good chance he remains in your lineup for the rest of the season.