Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons have had a rough start to the season, albeit a bit surprising. The Falcons could very easily be a 2-0 team rather than 0-2. They’ve put up a fight against two tough opponents in the Saints and Rams. The offense hasn’t held the team back, either. A big part of that, particularly emerging last season, is RB Cordarrelle Patterson. Let’s look at his outlook for Week 3 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Cord has had a decent start to 2022, rushing for 161 yards on 32 carries while adding three catches on five targets for 16 yards. He also has a rushing TD. It isn’t exactly the type of receiving usage we saw last season. In 2021, Patterson was used heavily in the passing game with 52 catches for 548 yards and five TDs. That may be tough to duplicate. Still, he’s getting carries and snaps and is a key part of the offense for Atlanta, which is encouraging.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Patterson is still a start as a PPR RB2/FLEX play in Week 3. He’s got a safe floor based on the 35 touches he has over two weeks. The matchup and game environment isn’t great but you could do worse than Cord.