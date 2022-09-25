Marcus Mariota start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

No team has had a more brutal start to the season than the Atlanta Falcons. In Week 1, you blow a 26-10 lead in the fourth quarter to the Saints. In Week 2, you nearly come back down 31-10 in the fourth quarter to the Rams. In Week 1, QB Marcus Mariota was able to return fantasy value with his legs, rushing for 72 yards and a TD. In Week 2, it was the opposite, Mariota throwing for two TDs and 196 yards. Let’s take a look at which Mariota will show up in Week 3 vs. the Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

It’s hard to get a read on Mariota’s fantasy prospects. The Rams were able to generate pressure and contain Mariota on the ground, forcing three sacks and two INTs. Seattle’s defense only has three sacks through two games this season. That will be key. Can the Seahawks pressure Mariota and contain him in the pocket?

Start or sit in Week 3?

This game could be low scoring and the over/under is at 42. The spread is only a point, so that helps Mariota a bit if things remain close. Still, it doesn’t seem like a spot you should be rushing to start Mariota in. He’s likely your QB2 anyway. If it’s a super flex league, maybe. Even then, you should have a better starting QB on your roster.