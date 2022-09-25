Geno Smith start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will look to go above .500 on the season as they face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. Quarterback Geno Smith had a solid debut in the season opener but naturally followed up with a dud performance against a tougher opponent in Week 2. His matchup this week could be a sneaky opportunity for fantasy managers, and we break down whether he’s a lock to start in lineups for Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

After a solid 17.2 PPR fantasy performance in the regular season opener, Smith unsurprisingly fell back to earth with a 6.08 fantasy performance in Week 2. The dud may have been expected as Seattle went on the road against an efficient San Francisco 49ers defense, but Smith has a nice chance to rebound with a softer opponent for Week 3. The Falcons are surrendering the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks with an average of 20.3. Atlanta is also tied for the fourth-most passing touchdowns surrendered with an average of 2.5 per game through two weeks.

The 58 pass attempts Smith has had through two weeks is a promising sign as well, especially since Pete Carroll was adamant about emphasizing the ground game heading into the season. Home-field advantage could play a part in this matchup as well, and Smith playing in front of the home crowd could present the x-factor boost for a higher fantasy ceiling.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Smith is a low-end QB2 start in Week 3, in particular for deep Superflex leagues. While Smith may not be a confident QB1 this season, Sunday’s matchup could be a sneaky play for your fantasy lineups. If you have the flexibility to take a gamble, Week 3 is a nice opportunity for Smith.