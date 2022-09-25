 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Geno Smith start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Geno Smith ahead of the Seahawks Week 3 matchup against the Falcons.

By pete.hernandez
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks will look to go above .500 on the season as they face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. Quarterback Geno Smith had a solid debut in the season opener but naturally followed up with a dud performance against a tougher opponent in Week 2. His matchup this week could be a sneaky opportunity for fantasy managers, and we break down whether he’s a lock to start in lineups for Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

After a solid 17.2 PPR fantasy performance in the regular season opener, Smith unsurprisingly fell back to earth with a 6.08 fantasy performance in Week 2. The dud may have been expected as Seattle went on the road against an efficient San Francisco 49ers defense, but Smith has a nice chance to rebound with a softer opponent for Week 3. The Falcons are surrendering the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks with an average of 20.3. Atlanta is also tied for the fourth-most passing touchdowns surrendered with an average of 2.5 per game through two weeks.

The 58 pass attempts Smith has had through two weeks is a promising sign as well, especially since Pete Carroll was adamant about emphasizing the ground game heading into the season. Home-field advantage could play a part in this matchup as well, and Smith playing in front of the home crowd could present the x-factor boost for a higher fantasy ceiling.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Smith is a low-end QB2 start in Week 3, in particular for deep Superflex leagues. While Smith may not be a confident QB1 this season, Sunday’s matchup could be a sneaky play for your fantasy lineups. If you have the flexibility to take a gamble, Week 3 is a nice opportunity for Smith.

