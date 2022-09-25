Rashaad Penny start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks hope to rebound in Week 3 as they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to Lumen Field. The game script in Week 2 clearly strayed away from the ground game, which resulted in a fantasy performance for Rashaad Penny that left much to be desired. Sunday’s contest is an opportunity for Penny to get back on track for fantasy managers, and we assess whether his matchup makes him a lock to start in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

After notching 8.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 1, Penny’s fantasy output took a dip with just a 1.5 fantasy performance against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Granted, that contest quickly became out of reach as the Seahawks opted to stray away from the run game, resulting in just six carries for 15 yards from Penny. The Falcons have not been too accommodating to opposing running backs, giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to the position through two weeks with an average of 10.9 points.

Aside from the opponent on deck, what may be more of a pressing issue is how Seattle splits the carries between Penny and Kenneth Walker III moving forward. In Week 2 it was a clear 60/40 split between the two, but it’s up in the air as to whether Sunday’s game will follow a similar script. Walker was hyped up plenty through the preseason, and the more opportunities he gets undoubtedly comes at the fantasy expense of Penny.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Penny is still the RB1 atop Seattle’s depth chart, and that alone still makes him a fantasy start against the Falcons on Sunday. That being said, he’s more a less an RB3 among fantasy lineups and would fit in appropriately at the flex spot, though his hold remains to be seen with Walker’s usage going forward.