Kenneth Walker III start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks may have strayed away from their bread-and-butter in their Week 2 loss, but they hope to right the ship against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III made his season debut last Sunday, and the promising sample size could speak to increased opportunities to come for him. Looking ahead to this Sunday, we analyze whether he should be in your fantasy starting lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

Walker made his season debut in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers, but the odds could not have been more stacked against him. The game quickly got out of reach as the Seahawks strayed away from the ground game. The result was a 3.5 PPR fantasy performance for Walker, who had four carries for 10 yards. He also caught two-of-three targets for five receiving yards in the contest.

His 2.5 yards per carry matched Rashaad Penny, who totaled two more carries as the current RB1 for Seattle. It was effectively a 60/40 split of the carries in the backfield between the two, but time will tell whether Walker gets a larger share of touches in the future. Pete Carroll was among those who touted Walker’s ability through the preseason, so it’s arguably only a matter of time before he sees his volume of touches increase considerably.

Start or sit in Week 3?

There will be a day where Walker’s volume of carries justifies his place in fantasy lineups, but for Week 3 he remains a sit. He had a small but promising sample size on the field in Week 2, and he should clearly be on fantasy rosters with plenty of upside ahead of him. He may not start in Week 3, but he’s also an excellent handcuff for fantasy managers with Penny on their rosters.