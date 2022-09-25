DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks may not be known as a pass-happy threat to opposing defenses like in the past, but they still boast noteworthy names on the outside. Among them is wide receiver DK Metcalf, who has a chance to post his first noteworthy fantasy performance on Sunday. With the Atlanta Falcons on deck, we assess his matchup and decide whether he should be in your starting lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf has struggled from a fantasy perspective through the first two weeks of the season, as he’s compiled just 16.1 PPR fantasy points through the same timeframe. Targets haven’t been an issue as his 13 through the first two games is only two targets behind Tyler Lockett, but yardage has been a hindrance for him. His 6.5 yards per reception so far would be a resounding career-low for him, but he has a great opportunity to rebound against the Falcons.

Atlanta is allowing the fifth-highest fantasy points to opposing receivers, with an average of 34.7 per game. The Falcons' defense is also allowing the seventh-highest passing yards per game with an average of 257.0. The Seahawks' passing game understandably took a step back with Geno Smith under center, but playing at home could be an added boost for some efficient fantasy performances all around in Week 3.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Sunday’s opponent in the Falcons provides an excellent opportunity to reap fantasy benefits, which makes Metcalf more or less a low-end WR2 heading into the matchup. With that said, he’s a start in Week 3 and after posting two decent back-to-back fantasy performances he’s bound to finish with the type of production fantasy managers are used to.