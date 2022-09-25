Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

After posting a relatively quiet performance in the season opener, Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett posted an excellent fantasy stat line last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Ahead of a favorable matchup with the Atlanta Falcons this week, we break down the opponent and decide whether he’s a lock to start in your fantasy lineups for Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett finished with just 5.8 PPR fantasy points in Week 1, but had a Week 2 performance that was eerily reminiscent of the production we’re used to. He hauled in 9-of-11 targets for 107 yards for 19.7 PPR fantasy points, though he came up empty in the endzone. Still, it was a promising performance for a Seahawks offense that was expected to take a step back with Geno Smith now under center. But clearly, with the game out of reach in Week 2, Lockett benefited from Seattle’s shift towards playing through the air.

With the Falcons on deck for Week 3, the matchup presents another beneficial opportunity for Lockett. Atlanta’s defense is surrendering the third-most fantasy points to receivers with an average of 34.7 points per game, which means there should be plenty to go around for Seattle’s wideouts. The Falcons are also giving up an average of 253.0 yards per game through the air, which ranks 24th in the NFL and means a deep threat like Lockett should have his opportunities against a leaky secondary.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Lockett is a start and fits in as a high-end WR3 among fantasy lineups this week. Though he is not the same player as Cooper Kupp, the Los Angeles Rams receiver did just burn this Falcons defense for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Lockett has a great chance to make fantasy managers happy this week, making him a start for Week 3.