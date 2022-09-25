Noah Fant start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks were easily outmatched in their Week 2 loss, but they will look to go above .500 with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons this week. Tight end Noah Fant has yet to build a synergy with his new quarterback, but a favorable opponent on deck could mean he has his first breakout fantasy performance this season. With that in mind, we look ahead as to whether Fant should be a lock to start in your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Noah Fant

Fant has just 7.7 PPR fantasy points through the first two weeks of the season, and that production comes with just six total targets in the same time span. It’s clear that Fant is still working to gain the trust of quarterback Geno Smith under center, as his Week 2 performance was arguably a disappointing outing for the veteran tight end. Fant’s two targets in Week 2 were tied for the second-fewest among all Seattle receivers, despite Smith being more than willing to target the likes of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett through the air.

The silver lining heading into Week 3 is that the Falcons' defense has been accommodating to opposing tight ends through the first two weeks. Atlanta is surrendering 12.9 fantasy points per game to the position, which is the third-highest in the league. All it takes is one breakout performance to establish synergy with his quarterback, and the matchup is favorable as Fant hopes to achieve that goal.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Fant remains a start in Week 3 with a favorable opponent lining up against him, but he still remains arguably a low-end RB2. Looking ahead toward the remainder of the season, Fant could be a situational starter in fantasy leagues. For this week, Fant has a chance to have an efficient day for fantasy managers.