Samaje Perine start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals meet the New York Jets in the NFL’s Week 3 slate, and the Jets’ accommodating run defense could result in some favorable fantasy options. Samaje Perine has seen limited fantasy production through two weeks, but perhaps the right matchup could spark a performance that exceeds expectations. Ahead of Sunday we break down the opponent ahead for Perine and decide whether he’s a start or sit this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Samaje Perine

Perine has seen limited opportunities through the first two weeks of the season, logging just two rushing attempts for a combined five total rushing yards. After hauling in three catches for 33 yards in Week 1 for 6.7 PPR fantasy points, Perine caught his only target for eight yards to finish with 2.0 fantasy points last week. It’s clear that Perine’s fantasy ceiling is a question mark week to week, and it’s hard to imagine him carrying viable fantasy potential on a consistent basis unless Joe Mixon finds himself on the sidelines or out due to injury.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Perine is a comfortable sit for Week 3, and depending on your roster situation he may be better suited on the waiver wire going forward. If Mixon is in your lineup then Perine makes sense as a handcuff in the case of injury. Otherwise, he’s safer on the bench or better left outside of your fantasy roster.