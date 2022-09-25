Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a 20-17 loss to the Cowboys in Week 2 as they sit at 0-2 after their first two outings. They’ll head on the road to face the New York Jets in Week 3 on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd had a great performance in Week 1, but Tee Higgins was cleared to return after suffering a concussion, which cut heavily into Boyd’s target share. The 27-year-old saw just two targets in the Week 2 loss, but he caught them both for a total of 17 yards. With Higgins set to play in Week 3, Boyd falls down to WR3 on the list, behind he and Ja’Marr Chase for the time being.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Since Boyd likely won’t see a whole lot of volume again in Week 3, he’s best left on the bench in most leagues until he can carve out a bigger target share for himself now that Tee Higgins is back in the mix.