Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking for their first win of the season after going 0-2 through their first two games. They’ll travel to take on the New York Jets in Week 3, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE Hayden Hurst

Hayden Hurst has seen a healthy number of targets so far, totaling 15 through the first two games, good for the second-highest mark on the team behind WR Ja’Marr Chase. He caught 5-of-7 in Week 2’s 20-17 loss to the Cowboys, totaling 24 yards on the day. He’s been proving somewhat valuable in PPR leagues, as he’s averaging 8.5 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues as opposed to an average of 3.5 in standard leagues.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Hurst’s volume is high enough that he should be worth a start as a flex play or TE2 in Week 3, especially in PPR leagues. If he can capitalize on his high number of targets and catches and average more than his Week 2 mark of 4.8 yards per reception, he’ll be able to rack up the fantasy points.