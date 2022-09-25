Joe Flacco start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Coming off a dramatic late-game win last week, the New York Jets will look to continue their winning ways against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Flacco turned back the clock with a miraculous fantasy performance last Sunday, but can he post back-to-back performances in a similar manner? We break down the opponent ahead of him and decide whether Flacco is worth a start in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Joe Flacco

Flacco found the fountain of youth in the Jets’ Week 2 victory, throwing for 307 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions for a grand total of 26.88 PPR fantasy points. Flacco’s passing yards remained consistent week-to-week, but it was the volume of touchdowns that put his fantasy performance over the top in Week 2. The chances of the story continuing in Week 3 seem slim, however, as Flacco will face a hungry Bengals defense that is still in search of their first win of the season. Cincinnati’s defense has also allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks so far with 13.1 per game.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Flacco’s ceiling is likely a low-end QB2 given the tougher matchup on deck, so if you’re in a deep league and have an open spot to plug him in then he’s worth a shot. However, Cincinnati’s defense should make his day much more difficult compared to Week 2, and it’s hard envisioning another four-touchdown performance. Under normal circumstances, Flacco is a sit this week.