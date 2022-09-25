Breece Hall start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets will look to carry the momentum following their comeback Week 2 win as they welcome the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Breece Hall has been a promising rookie bright spot for the Jets, and Sunday’s contest provides another opportunity for him to carve out a larger role in the offense. We assess his opponent this week and decide whether he’s worth a start or sit for Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Breece Hall

The Jets’ rookie running back has gotten off to a solid start with back-to-back fantasy performances of 10.1 and 13.0 PPR fantasy point performances. Hall also notched his first career touchdown through the air in New York’s comeback win last Sunday. The upside is definitely there for Hall, who has accumulated 152 total yards through two weeks' worth of football. What will likely limit his potential in the short term is the fact that he is still splitting carries with Michael Carter, who remains atop the depth chart in New York’s backfield. Hall is, by all means, the more impressive runner between the two, but time will tell if he can knock off Carter atop the depth chart as the future RB1 in New York.

Start or sit in Week 3?

If you’re looking for a sleeper flex option for Week 3 then Hall definitely fits the bill. He clearly has future RB2 upside as the fantasy season carries on, but for the time being he fits more suitably as an RB3 with flex potential ahead of his Week 3 matchup with the Bengals.