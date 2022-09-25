Michael Carter start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets will look to go above .500 on the season as they face the New York Jets in Week 3. It’s hard to envision another spectacular performance through the air from the Jets, which means they could opt to lean into the ground game. With that in mind, we assess the fantasy potential of the Jets’ running Michael Carter as he looks towards a Week 3 matchup against the Bengals' defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Carter finished with just 10.0 PPR fantasy points in Week 2 after compiling 17.0 fantasy points in the season opener, which could be a sign of the future of the Jets backfield. While Carter did total 50 all-purpose yards last Sunday, it was rookie Breece Hall that finished with more total yards and found the end zone in the win. For now, Carter continues to sit atop the depth chart as the Jets’ RB1, which means he’ll continue to get a sufficient number of snaps come Sunday. But the eye trends clearly point toward Hall being the running back of the future given his running ability and the fact that he can play as a three-down running back for New York.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Cincinnati surrenders the eighth-fewest fantasy points on average to opposing running backs, and that could mean New York opts for the option with the highest upside in the backfield on Sunday. That would be Hall, which leaves Carter on the short end of the stick. Carter carries some hesitancies going into Sunday’s contest, which means he should be a sit for Week 3.