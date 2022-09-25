Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals face off in Week 3 with a number of viable fantasy options work a look on both sides. Wide receiver Elijah Moore has largely been subpar in regards to fantasy production through two games, but there’s a chance he could break out on Sunday. We look ahead to his opponent this week and decide whether he’s a start or sit for Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

Moore entered the season as the WR1 for the Jets, but through two weeks of football, he could very well see his grip on the role sip. Moore has just 9.9 and 6.5 PPR fantasy points respectively in his first two games this season, and after last week there’s a likelihood that he could take a backseat in the pecking order with Joe Flacco under center. Moore tied for the third-most receiving targets in Week 2, and his 41 receiving yards were fewer than both Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis. Davis’ performance may be an anomaly, but Wilson’s breakout game could be a sign of the prominent role he has to play in the passing game going forward, especially with Flacco seemingly building synergy with him already.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Moore is still the official WR1 for the Jets, which means he just barely scrapes the surface as a starter in fantasy leagues. Moore is likely best suited as a middling WR3, which means if you have an open flex spot in your lineup this week, Moore is still a viable option. Time will tell going forward how his share of the target volume is affected by the emergence of Wilson on the outside.