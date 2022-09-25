Corey Davis start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets welcome the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, and they hope to continue the momentum following a stunning comeback win last Sunday. Though the game script might not call for a high-scoring affair, there are still a number of viable fantasy options from both teams. We look ahead and assess whether Jets receiver Corey Davis is a start or sit in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Corey Davis

Davis finished with a solid 16.3 PPR fantasy point performance in Week 2, but upon digging deeper into the numbers it undoubtedly shows that his fantasy production may be overinflated. Davis logged 83 receiving yards in Week 2, but almost all of that yardage came by way of his 66-yard receiving touchdown. His performance in the box score also necessitated Joe Flacco throwing 44 times in a come-from-behind victory, and it’s hard to assume that the veteran can keep up with that volume of pass attempts on a weekly basis.

Davis is dealing with a knee injury that has him listed as questionable heading into Sunday and is also playing behind Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson on the depth chart. Davis is likely to play, but with the rookie Wilson posting a breakout performance last week that could result in a larger role going forward — diminishing Davis’ value.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Davis doesn’t make a compelling case as a strong starting option for Week 3, and the Bengals' defense should be hungry for their first win of the season. If there were anybody in the receiving corps to carry fantasy value on Sunday it would likely be Moore or Wilson. As a result, Davis is a comfortable sit in Week 3.