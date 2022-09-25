Garrett Wilson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are coming off a miraculous comeback win in Week 2 in which rookie receiver Garrett Wilson had a breakout performance through in the receiving game. The Cincinnati Bengals ideally should present a more capable challenge, but Wilson’s impact in the Jets’ win last week should only further his importance to their offense. Ahead of Week 3, we assess Wilson’s opponent and whether he’s a lock to start in fantasy lineups come Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson will look to stay hot in Week 3 after posting an incredible 30.0 PPR fantasy performance in Week 2. Wilson saw a team-high 14 targets last Sunday, as he hauled in eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson’s targets were more than WR1 Elijah Moore and Corey Davis, potentially hinting at a greater role in the offense moving forward, especially as Joe Flacco continues to remain under center. While it’s unlikely that Wilson can mimic a similar performance against the Bengals this week, his 22 percent target share through two weeks only heightens the belief that he’s slowly becoming the go-to option in New York.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Wilson is a confident start this week as WR2 in fantasy lineups with a strong upside and an even higher ceiling. The Bengals should be hungry for a win, and if they force the Jets to play catchup then Flacco should easily give more looks to Wilson downfield.