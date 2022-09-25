Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets will look to go 2-1 on the season as they welcome the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, who should be hungry for their first win of the season. It’s hard to imagine a repeat performance from last week’s comeback win for the Jets, but Sunday’s contest provides a number of viable fantasy options on the field. We look ahead to the fantasy potential for tight end Tyler Conklin this week and assess whether he should be a starter in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets TE Tyler Conklin

Conklin has been a solid tight-end fantasy option through two weeks, posting 11.6 and 10.0 PPR fantasy performances respectively which provides strong value at a fantasy position with few limited stud options. In Week 2 Conklin’s nine targets were second-most behind rookie breakout Garrett Wilson, which could speak to the pecking order being formed in New York with Joe Flacco under center. Conklin may not finish as the go-to option for Flacco or see more targets than Wilson, but the fact that he saw more looks go his way in comparison to Elijah Moore and Corey Davis is promising. The Bengals' defense could pose more of a challenge to the Jets’ wideouts, opening more check-down opportunities for Conklin, which provides immense value in PPR formats.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Conklin is a start for Week 3 and he hovers around the TE1/TE2 territory for fantasy managers this week. His 16 targets through two weeks speak to the consistency of looks going his way, and he’s always a viable red zone target for the Jets, which is a plus for fantasy scoring opportunities.