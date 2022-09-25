Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a 20-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, and will hope to bounce back with a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. We consider tight end Juwan Johnson’s fantasy football value heading into Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

Juwan Johnson has seen plenty of volume throughout the first two weeks as he’s gone 6-of-12 for 83 yards through the first two games. The loss to the Bucs saw him catch 4-of-7 for 40 yards, averaging 10 yards per reception, though he didn’t find the end zone. It was enough to get him eight fantasy points in PPR leagues as he looks to be QB Jameis Winston’s favorite TE target. While he hasn’t quite turned in huge fantasy numbers yet, the volume is there and it seems as though he’ll be on the verge of a big game any week especially as long as he keeps seeing this many targets.

Start or sit in Week 3?

If you’re looking for a streamer to slot in at TE this week, Juwan Johnson should be a good option to get the start in your lineup. His average of 13.8 yards per reception through the first two weeks is too impressive to be ignored, and it’s only a matter of time before he has a breakout game.