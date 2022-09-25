Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a 20-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, and will hope to bounce back in Week 3 as they take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. We’ve got a look at what fantasy football managers should be considering when looking at Taysom Hill and their Week 3 starting lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Taysom Hill

Hill had a fairly explosive game in Week 1, but it didn’t quite turn out that way in the loss to the Bucs in Week 2. He had three carries for just 14 yards on the day, with no targets to be seen from Jameis Winston. It wasn’t enough to move the needle fantasy-wise at all, as the 32-year-old totaled just 1.4 fantasy points last week. He’s carrying a rib injury as well now, and that will be worth keeping an eye on leading up to the game. Now that he’s had one big week and one quiet week, it’s hard to see where he’ll end up in Week 3 against the Panthers.

Start or sit in Week 3?

With Jameis Winston’s (back) injury status up in the air as well, there’s a chance we could see Andy Dalton under center against the Panthers. Whether that will affect Hill’s target share or not remains to be seen, but either way he should be good to get a starting spot in your lineup given his huge upside if he can recapture his output from Week 1.