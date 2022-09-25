Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 3 action after suffering a 20-10 loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. They’ll look to bounce back this weekend as kick is set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Can we expect more from wide receiver Jarvis Landry as we consider Week 3 fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry played the third-most snaps among WRs for the Saints in Week 2, seeing the field for 44 while Chris Olave (50) and Michael Thomas (51) weren’t far ahead. He caught four of his five targets for 25 yards, only able to total 6.5 fantasy points in PPR leagues. It was a much quieter game for the 29-year-old veteran, who went 7-of-9 for 114 yards in the Week 1 win over the Falcons. While he’s not quite the explosive WR1 he was a few years ago, Landry is still seeing plenty of involvement on the offense while staying competitive in target share with Jameis Winston under center.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Even if Winston (back) isn’t able to play and Andy Dalton suits up instead, Landry should still continue to see plenty of volume to make him a viable fantasy player. It should be safe to start Jarvis Landry in Week 3.