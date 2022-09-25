Chris Olave start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will head out on the road to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 on Sunday. The Saints are coming off a 20-10 loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game that saw the lone touchdown come from WR Michael Thomas. The Week 3 contest is set to kick at 1 p.m. from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Can Chris Olave build on a solid Week 2 for fantasy football managers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Chris Olave

Chris Olave led the team in both targets and yards in Week 2, catching 5-of-13 for 80 yards, though he lost a fumble in the process as well. He totaled 11 points in PPR leagues which isn’t a giant haul, but the volume he’s seeing is through the roof and it’s got to be exciting for fantasy managers waiting for his breakout game. He hasn’t been able to find the end zone this season yet, but as long as Jameis Winston keeps sending the ball his way as much as he has been, Olave’s time in the spotlight has to be just around the corner.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Olave will be a good player to have on your roster whether you end up starting him or not. The volume is there, and whether it’s Winston (back) or Andy Dalton sending him the ball, he should be a safe candidate to put in your starting lineup for Week 3.