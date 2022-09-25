Michael Thomas start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will head on the road to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 on Sunday. The Saints are coming off a 20-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs last week in a game that saw the offense struggle to get much going, save for one touchdown from Michael Thomas. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. We’re back to consider Thomas’ fantasy value in Week 3 lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Michael Thomas

Thomas had another solid week, catching six of his nine targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Bucs. It was enough to rack up 18.5 PPR fantasy points, which didn’t quite meet his Week 1 mark of 22.7, but it makes for two solid games in a row for fantasy managers who had him in their roster. He looks to be fully healthy after missing last season due to an ankle issue, and will look to continue this run of form heading into Week 3. With Jameis Winston (back) having some injury issues of his own this week, we won’t know if it’ll be Winston or Andy Dalton under center at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. Either way, you can expect Thomas to see plenty of volume as he leads the team in total targets after two games.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Regardless of the outcome, Michael Thomas should see another solid haul in Week 3, and is essentially a must-start at this point going forward.